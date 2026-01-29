Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Reputation Over Unbridled Free Speech

The Delhi High Court has ruled that freedom of speech is not absolute, emphasizing that defamatory content against individuals or organizations is not protected under free speech rights. The court's decision arose from a case involving alleged defamatory online content against PhysicsWallah Limited, resulting in interim relief and content removal orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:33 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Reputation Over Unbridled Free Speech
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court asserted that freedom of speech, while a fundamental right, has its limitations, particularly concerning defamatory speech. Delivered amid a case involving online content against PhysicsWallah Limited, the verdict emphasizes that the Constitution places reasonable restrictions on harmful expression under Article 19(2).

The Court emphasized that free speech cannot be misused to tarnish the dignity or reputation of individuals or entities. Justice Jyoti Singh highlighted that reputation is integral to the right to life under Article 21, ruling that any speech infringing this right lacks protection as free speech. She underlined the need to maintain a constitutional balance between free expression and the right to reputation.

The case, initiated by PhysicsWallah Limited, accused an ex-employee of a deliberate online defamation campaign. The Court found that the content, labeled as abusive and deceptive, primarily harmed the company's reputation, leading to interim relief and directives for content removal from social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026