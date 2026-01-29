Delhi High Court Upholds Reputation Over Unbridled Free Speech

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court asserted that freedom of speech, while a fundamental right, has its limitations, particularly concerning defamatory speech. Delivered amid a case involving online content against PhysicsWallah Limited, the verdict emphasizes that the Constitution places reasonable restrictions on harmful expression under Article 19(2).

The Court emphasized that free speech cannot be misused to tarnish the dignity or reputation of individuals or entities. Justice Jyoti Singh highlighted that reputation is integral to the right to life under Article 21, ruling that any speech infringing this right lacks protection as free speech. She underlined the need to maintain a constitutional balance between free expression and the right to reputation.

The case, initiated by PhysicsWallah Limited, accused an ex-employee of a deliberate online defamation campaign. The Court found that the content, labeled as abusive and deceptive, primarily harmed the company's reputation, leading to interim relief and directives for content removal from social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)