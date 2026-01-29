India's Labour Market Resilience: A Path to Inclusive Growth
India's 2025-26 Economic Survey reveals promising strides in the labour market through regulatory reforms, expanded social protection, and skilling initiatives. Key improvements include a reduced unemployment rate and better workforce inclusion. These efforts aim to bolster economic resilience, reduce poverty, and enhance health and education outcomes.
In a notable development, India's Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, showcases significant enhancements in the nation's labour market. Spearheaded by regulatory reforms and expanded social protection measures, the survey highlights targeted skill development initiatives as critical catalysts driving this progress.
The survey underscores a decline in unemployment rates and a stabilization in labor force participation, attributed to ongoing structural reforms. The recognition of gig and platform workers within social security schemes marks a significant step toward formalizing non-traditional employment sectors.
Additionally, the survey applauds government-led skilling ventures for aligning workforce capabilities with industry demands, thus strengthening labour market resilience. Economically, this shift is harmonized with poverty reduction efforts and improved health and education indicators, underpinning India's aim toward inclusive growth and long-term economic robustness.
