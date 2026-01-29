Left Menu

India's Labour Market Resilience: A Path to Inclusive Growth

India's 2025-26 Economic Survey reveals promising strides in the labour market through regulatory reforms, expanded social protection, and skilling initiatives. Key improvements include a reduced unemployment rate and better workforce inclusion. These efforts aim to bolster economic resilience, reduce poverty, and enhance health and education outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:30 IST
India's Labour Market Resilience: A Path to Inclusive Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, India's Economic Survey 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, showcases significant enhancements in the nation's labour market. Spearheaded by regulatory reforms and expanded social protection measures, the survey highlights targeted skill development initiatives as critical catalysts driving this progress.

The survey underscores a decline in unemployment rates and a stabilization in labor force participation, attributed to ongoing structural reforms. The recognition of gig and platform workers within social security schemes marks a significant step toward formalizing non-traditional employment sectors.

Additionally, the survey applauds government-led skilling ventures for aligning workforce capabilities with industry demands, thus strengthening labour market resilience. Economically, this shift is harmonized with poverty reduction efforts and improved health and education indicators, underpinning India's aim toward inclusive growth and long-term economic robustness.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026