Karnataka Minister Criticizes Union Government for Discrimination Ahead of Economic Survey

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accuses the BJP-led Union government of discriminatory treatment against non-BJP states, notably Karnataka. His comments coincide with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Economic Survey. PM Modi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh offer opposing views on government performance ahead of the Union Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:34 IST
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp rebuke to the BJP-led Union government, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused it of discriminating against non-BJP-ruled states, especially targeting Karnataka. The comments were made as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was set to present the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, marking the kickoff of the Union Budget session.

Minister Rao was vocal about his expectations for the Union Budget, insisting that the budget should maintain its "sanctity" and condemning the central government's "unfulfilled promises" to Karnataka. "There have been promises in previous budgets that have not been realized, and this neglect must end," Rao stated, underscoring his concerns about Karnataka's treatment.

Amidst these comments, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "hypocrisy-laden" addresses and lack of genuine engagement with Opposition leaders. According to Ramesh, critical bills are introduced and rushed through Parliament without proper scrutiny. Modi, on the other hand, praised the recent Free Trade Agreement with the European Union and emphasized the need for solutions, not hurdles, during his address at the commencement of the Budget Session.

