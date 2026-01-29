Nvidia's H200 AI Chip: A Catalyst in U.S.-China Tech Relations

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has expressed optimism about China's potential approval to sell the H200 artificial intelligence chip, a product seen as vital for both American tech leadership and the Chinese market. Speaking in Taipei following visits to China, Huang highlighted the importance of the Chinese government's decision to allow purchases.

The H200 chip has stirred tensions between the U.S. and China, even as Beijing tentatively allows ByteDance, Alibaba, and Tencent to purchase some units under restrictive conditions. While demand is high, these restrictions have hindered any purchase orders from being finalized, reflecting broader tech import-export challenges.

Amid these uncertainties, Nvidia plans to work with partners like TSMC to ramp up production, should approval be granted. Concurrently, Nvidia is eyeing investment opportunities in OpenAI, as it navigates a complex landscape of international tech dependences and opportunities.