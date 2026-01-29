KPI Green Energy Powers Up Gujarat with 200 MW Solar Project
KPI Green Energy has started supplying power from its 200 MW solar project in Gujarat. The project achieved grid synchronisation effectively, and initial power injection has begun. This solar project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam through competitive bidding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy, a notable player in the renewable energy sector, has launched power production from its substantial 200 MW solar project in Gujarat.
The project, which effectively attained grid synchronisation, marks a significant milestone as it begins injecting power into the state grid.
Awarded through competitive bidding by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, this venture highlights the promising advances in clean energy initiatives.