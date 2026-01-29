India's Climate Finance Conundrum: Bridging the Gap with Global Aid
India is urged to mobilize private sector finance to address climate finance shortages. Reliance on domestic resources is insufficient, with international aid necessary for critical sectors like urban infrastructure and MSMEs. Emphasis on risk-sharing mechanisms and sovereign green bonds highlights ongoing efforts to tackle these financial challenges.
- Country:
- India
India is grappling with significant challenges in securing sufficient climate finance, relying heavily on domestic resources that fall short of meeting extensive needs, according to the recent Economic Survey.
The survey underscores the importance of mobilizing private sector funding, particularly for underfunded sectors such as adaptation, MSMEs, urban infrastructure, and hard-to-abate industries. While 83% of finance for mitigation and 98% for adaptation are domestically sourced, the funding gap remains a critical issue.
Efforts include sovereign green bonds for low-carbon infrastructure and welcoming 100% foreign direct investment in renewable energy. The Reserve Bank of India's green deposit framework and guidelines from regulatory bodies aim to enhance investor confidence and streamline credit flow for climate projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Economic Survey: RBI Reforms, Liquidity Push Strengthen Financial System in FY26
Curbing Obesity: India Targets Ultra-Processed Foods in New Economic Survey
Curbing the Digital Trap: Economic Survey 2025-26 Urges Action Against Addiction
India's Renewable Energy Surge: Navigating Material Intensity and Storage Challenges
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.