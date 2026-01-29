India's Climate Finance Conundrum: Bridging the Gap with Global Aid

India is grappling with significant challenges in securing sufficient climate finance, relying heavily on domestic resources that fall short of meeting extensive needs, according to the recent Economic Survey.

The survey underscores the importance of mobilizing private sector funding, particularly for underfunded sectors such as adaptation, MSMEs, urban infrastructure, and hard-to-abate industries. While 83% of finance for mitigation and 98% for adaptation are domestically sourced, the funding gap remains a critical issue.

Efforts include sovereign green bonds for low-carbon infrastructure and welcoming 100% foreign direct investment in renewable energy. The Reserve Bank of India's green deposit framework and guidelines from regulatory bodies aim to enhance investor confidence and streamline credit flow for climate projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)