Historic Ninth: Nirmala Sitharaman Sets a Record in Budget Presentation

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, is poised to make history as she prepares to present the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time. This milestone marks her as the first woman in India to achieve this feat, underscoring her prominent role in the country's financial administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled this achievement as a significant chapter in India's parliamentary history, reflecting pride and progress. He noted that while former Prime Minister Morarji Desai presented the budget ten times, none matched Sitharaman's consecutive streak.

As Sitaraman gears up to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, her contribution is celebrated alongside historical figures such as P Chidambaram, who presented the budget nine times, though not consecutively.

(With inputs from agencies.)