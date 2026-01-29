Left Menu

Indian Energy Exchange Sees Profits Surge Amidst Favorable Market Conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced an 11% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 119.10 crore in the December quarter, as per their latest financial statement. This growth in profit, up from Rs 107.29 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year, was attributed to increased income and a decline in coal prices.

The company reported higher electricity trade volumes of 34.1 billion units during Q3 FY26, reflecting a 12% year-on-year increase. However, due to prolonged monsoons in 2025, overall electricity demand remained flat at 392 BUs. Despite this, there's ample fuel supply at competitive prices, aiding market liquidity.

Notably, the prices in both the day-ahead market (DAM) and real-time market (RTM) saw a significant decline. Concurrently, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) also recorded an 8% growth in gas volumes. IEX remains a pivotal platform for electricity trading in India, encompassing transactions in renewable energy and certificates.

