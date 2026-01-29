Left Menu

WB govt seeks changes in EC’s central observer list, proposes alternative names for 9 IAS officers

The West Bengal government on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking changes in the list of central observers, while proposing alternative names for nine of the 15 IAS officers selected by the poll panel, a senior official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:53 IST
WB govt seeks changes in EC’s central observer list, proposes alternative names for 9 IAS officers
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission, seeking changes in the list of central observers, while proposing alternative names for nine of the 15 IAS officers selected by the poll panel, a senior official said. Officers for whom replacements have been suggested include the state's home secretary, he said. The proposal was sent due to ''administrative and official requirements'', the official said. ''The state government has forwarded alternative names in place of nine IAS officers. The Election Commission will examine the proposal and take a final call,'' he said. The poll panel had recently published a list of 25 senior officials from West Bengal for deployment as central observers for the upcoming assembly elections in five states – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The list includes 15 IAS officers, including Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, and 10 IPS officers. Police Commissioners of Howrah and Asansol also figure in the list. Earlier, the Commission said it had sought names of officers from the state government on several occasions for the appointment of central observers. ''As no response was received within the stipulated timeframe, the Commission finalised and published the list on its own,'' an EC official said. Alongside the list, it issued detailed guidelines, mandating compulsory briefing sessions for all empanelled IAS and IPS officers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026