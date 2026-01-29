Left Menu

REC Ltd Reports Marginal Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

REC Ltd's net profit slightly decreased by 0.58% to Rs 4,052.44 crore for the December quarter of FY26 due to increased expenses, compared to Rs 4,076.35 crore in the previous year. The company also announced a 46% interim dividend for 2025-26 with a record date of February 6.

State-owned REC Ltd has reported a minor decline in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26. The profit fell by 0.58% to Rs 4,052.44 crore, down from Rs 4,076.35 crore in the same quarter the previous year. The dip is primarily attributed to rising expenses, which increased to Rs 9,903.89 crore from Rs 9,105.94 crore year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing.

In contrast, REC Ltd saw a rise in total income, reaching Rs 15,058.60 crore in the reporting quarter, up from Rs 14,286.91 crore a year ago. Despite the profit dip, the company remains financially robust and continues to generate substantial revenue streams.

The company's board has approved a 46% interim dividend, equating to Rs 4.601 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the dividend is slated for February 6, with payment expected to be completed by February 27.

