Markets Surge as Gold Sets New Record Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

World markets advanced as gold hit a record high amid U.S.-Iran tensions, and investors maintained optimism for corporate earnings ahead of Apple's results. The Euro STOXX 600 climbed, propelled by oil and metal prices, while the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, pointing to a hopeful economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets saw significant gains on Thursday, driven by soaring precious metal prices and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The optimism surrounding upcoming corporate earnings, especially from tech giant Apple, further bolstered investor confidence.

In Europe, the Euro STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, fueled by rising oil and metal prices, though Germany's stocks saw a decline. The Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady was expected, with Chairman Jerome Powell citing an improving economic outlook. The possibility of U.S. rate cuts soon appears unlikely, impacting investor strategies.

Meanwhile, gold soared to new heights, continuing its upward march with a substantial 2.2% gain, and silver followed suit, propelling Europe's basic resources index higher. These developments come amidst geopolitical tensions, as President Trump warned Iran regarding nuclear agreements. In the United States, investor focus sharpens on Apple's financial results, with anticipation of stronger demand driving market trends.

