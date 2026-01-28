Dollar's Dance: Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Market Mania

The dollar found its footing on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off after U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed its recent decline. Meanwhile, global stocks remain buoyant with positive earnings, as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

Despite recovering from a four-year low, the dollar's sentiment remains fragile. European markets retreated, but U.S. futures indicated a strong Wall Street opening. The MSCI World Stock Index stayed near record highs, reflecting broad market confidence.

In the FX market, the dollar index rose 0.37% to 96.27. However, traders are cautious of potential currency interventions by U.S. and Japanese authorities. Moreover, European Central Bank officials warn that the euro's appreciation could impact inflation targets.