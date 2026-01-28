Treasury Secretary Advocates for Open-Minded Federal Reserve

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly urged the Federal Reserve to remain flexible during their recent meeting focused on interest rate decisions. This push for an open-minded approach comes at a crucial time for the U.S. economy.

In a CNBC interview, Bessent detailed a conversation with President Donald Trump discussing potential candidates for the next Federal Reserve chairman. He affirmed that the list of candidates remains unchanged, countering any speculation of expansion or reduction.

The meeting highlights ongoing discussions on monetary policy and its potential impacts on the American financial landscape, with Bessent's comments shedding light on government involvement in these financial deliberations.

