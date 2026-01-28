Left Menu

Treasury Secretary Advocates for Open-Minded Federal Reserve

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has encouraged the Federal Reserve to maintain an open mind during their decision-making process on interest rates. He also revealed discussions with President Trump regarding the next Federal Reserve chairman, stating no changes in the candidate list.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:06 IST
Treasury Secretary Advocates for Open-Minded Federal Reserve
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly urged the Federal Reserve to remain flexible during their recent meeting focused on interest rate decisions. This push for an open-minded approach comes at a crucial time for the U.S. economy.

In a CNBC interview, Bessent detailed a conversation with President Donald Trump discussing potential candidates for the next Federal Reserve chairman. He affirmed that the list of candidates remains unchanged, countering any speculation of expansion or reduction.

The meeting highlights ongoing discussions on monetary policy and its potential impacts on the American financial landscape, with Bessent's comments shedding light on government involvement in these financial deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026