Brightening Homes: EESL Partners with Andhra Pradesh for Energy Solutions

EESL Energy Efficiency Services has partnered with Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd to provide energy-efficient solutions to PMAY households. The initiative includes a starter package with LED bulbs, tube lights, and ceiling fans, aiming to promote energy efficiency under the PMAY Housing for All program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:20 IST
  • India

EESL Energy Efficiency Services has entered into a partnership with Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd (APSHCL) to promote energy-efficient solutions.

This collaboration aims to deliver a starter package to each PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) household. The package includes four 5-star rated LED bulbs, two LED batten tube lights, and two BLDC ceiling fans.

The initiative is part of a large-scale energy-efficiency drive under the PMAY Housing for All scheme, EESL announced in a recent statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

