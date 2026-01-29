Brightening Homes: EESL Partners with Andhra Pradesh for Energy Solutions

EESL Energy Efficiency Services has entered into a partnership with Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd (APSHCL) to promote energy-efficient solutions.

This collaboration aims to deliver a starter package to each PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) household. The package includes four 5-star rated LED bulbs, two LED batten tube lights, and two BLDC ceiling fans.

The initiative is part of a large-scale energy-efficiency drive under the PMAY Housing for All scheme, EESL announced in a recent statement.

