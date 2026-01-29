El Salvador signs 'reciprocal' trade agreement with US

‌El Salvador has ⁠signed a trade agreement with the United ​States, El Salvador's ambassador ‍to the U.S. Milena Mayorga ⁠said ‌on ⁠Thursday.

The U.S. embassy ‍said it was ​a deal for "reciprocal ⁠trade" which involved "addressing a ⁠number of non-tariff barriers including ⁠simplifying regulatory requirements."

