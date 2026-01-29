El Salvador signs 'reciprocal' trade agreement with US
Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:10 IST
El Salvador has signed a trade agreement with the United States, El Salvador's ambassador to the U.S. Milena Mayorga said on Thursday.
The U.S. embassy said it was a deal for "reciprocal trade" which involved "addressing a number of non-tariff barriers including simplifying regulatory requirements."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
