El Salvador signs 'reciprocal' trade agreement with US

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:10 IST
‌El Salvador has ⁠signed a trade agreement with the United ​States, El Salvador's ambassador ‍to the U.S. Milena Mayorga ⁠said ‌on ⁠Thursday.

The U.S. embassy ‍said it was ​a deal for "reciprocal ⁠trade" which involved "addressing a ⁠number of non-tariff barriers including ⁠simplifying regulatory requirements."

