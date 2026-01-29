Canada's Trade Deficit Swells as Exports Slide

In a significant development, Canada's trade deficit soared to C$2.2 billion in November, a steep climb from the previous month's revised deficit of C$395 million, according to Statistics Canada figures released on Thursday.

The drop was largely driven by a substantial 24.4% decrease in metal and non-metallic product exports, particularly unwrought gold bound for the U.K., U.S., and Hong Kong. Exports of motor vehicles and parts also plunged by 11.6%, marking the largest fall in three years.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit was exacerbated by the U.S. government shutdown, which delayed crucial export data. Imports from the U.S. shrank 5.4%, while exports fell by a smaller margin, boosting Canada's trade surplus with its southern neighbor to C$6.6 billion.

