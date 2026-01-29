Left Menu

India's AI Ambitions: PM Modi Rallying Industry Titans for Global Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with AI industry leaders and experts to discuss ways to boost India's AI mission. The meeting aimed at fostering strategic partnerships and showcasing AI innovations, aligning with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit. Modi emphasized ethical AI use and urged indigenous tech integration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-level meeting at Lok Kalyan Marg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top CEOs and AI experts, emphasizing the strategic importance of AI for national growth ahead of the forthcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit in February. He encouraged collaboration to advance India's position as a global AI leader.

During the interaction, business leaders expressed their commitment to making India self-sufficient in AI technology. Modi highlighted the potential for AI to revolutionize national sectors akin to the success of the Unified Payments Interface, reiterating the need for indigenous technology adoption and AI talent cultivation.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of ethical AI practices, data security, and a transparent AI ecosystem reflecting India's values. The meeting witnessed participation from major tech companies like Wipro and TCS, alongside government officials and experts from leading Indian institutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

