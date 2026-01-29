Left Menu

Guwahati Refinery Fuels National Defense with Specialized Smokeless Fuel

Guwahati Refinery, a unit of Indian Oil Corporation, supplied 19 TMT of smokeless fuel to the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, showcasing its capability in producing LSLA SKO, essential for high-altitude military operations. The refinery is expanding its capacity and constructing a new Catalytic Reforming Unit.

Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:45 IST
Guwahati Refinery Fuels National Defense with Specialized Smokeless Fuel
In a strategic move supporting national defense, Guwahati Refinery, owned by Indian Oil Corporation, made headlines by supplying 19 thousand metric tonnes of smokeless fuel to the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor. Executive Director Sunil Kanti highlighted that the refinery is among the few in India capable of producing Low Sulphur Low Aromatics SKO, a critical fuel for military operations in extreme cold.

Sunil Kanti detailed that the LSLA SKO, specifically developed for high-altitude deployment, was dispatched to strategic military locations, including Misamari, Siliguri, and Agra. Its journey from these hubs further extended to critical regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Ladakh, affirming Guwahati Refinery's key role in bolstering the country's defense infrastructure.

Furthermore, the refinery, inaugurated in 1962, is enhancing its production capabilities, with plans to add a Catalytic Reforming Unit by May. This development will enable the refinery to independently produce gasoline, reducing reliance on imports and aligning with its growth trajectory.

