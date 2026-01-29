Left Menu

Indowind Energy turns profitable in Dec quarter

Indowind Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35 lakh in the December quarter of FY26. The company had reported a loss of Rs 6.44 lakh in the October-December period a year ago. The companys total revenue rose to Rs 6.19 crore from Rs 5.89 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:41 IST
Indowind Energy turns profitable in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Indowind Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35 lakh in the December quarter of FY26. The company had reported a loss of Rs 6.44 lakh in the October-December period a year ago. The company's total revenue rose to Rs 6.19 crore from Rs 5.89 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Indowind is an independent power producer (IPP) in the renewable energy space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026