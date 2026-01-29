Indowind Energy turns profitable in Dec quarter

Indowind Energy on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 35 lakh in the December quarter of FY26. The company had reported a loss of Rs 6.44 lakh in the October-December period a year ago. The company's total revenue rose to Rs 6.19 crore from Rs 5.89 crore in the third quarter of FY25. Indowind is an independent power producer (IPP) in the renewable energy space.

