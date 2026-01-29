Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to start larger A220 jet sales drive, sources say

Airbus is poised to start offering airlines and leasing firms a larger version ⁠of its A220 regional jet with a view to launching development later this year, industry sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:14 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to start larger A220 jet sales drive, sources say

Airbus is poised to start offering airlines and leasing firms a larger version ⁠of its A220 regional jet with a view to launching development later this year, industry sources said. The campaign aims to pencil in enough orders to justify going ahead with the roughly 180-seat A220-500 version and marks the start of proper ​negotiations before a potential launch announcement as early as the Farnborough Airshow in July. Airbus officials told financiers on ‍the sidelines of the Airlines Economics conference in Dublin that 2026 would be a "big year" for the A220 and more details would be given soon, the sources told Reuters.

Any decision to go ahead and develop the so-called "simple stretch" design would be subject to Airbus board ⁠approval. An ‌Airbus spokesperson said it is ⁠exploring all options for the A220 and continues to focus on ramping up production and supporting customers. The larger version of the 110-160 seat ‍passenger plane has been on the horizon for some time. But Airbus has been wrestling with slow production, high manufacturing costs, questions ​over the durability of engines and pressure from leasing firms.

In a surprise appearance at the Airline Economics ⁠conference this week in Dublin, new Airbus commercial CEO Lars Wagner backed the A220-500, but reassured financiers he was focused on easing the industrial pressures ⁠across the portfolio. Two of the sources said Airbus had privately told financiers that sales discussions would open in a matter of weeks and the plane could be launched by the end of the year. The sources ⁠said a final decision would depend on locking in two or three marquee customers and approval from the Airbus ⁠board.

A larger version of ‌the loss-making A220 program, acquired from Canada's Bombardier in 2018, would allow Airbus to renegotiate supplier contracts and lower production costs per aircraft, which have kept the venture in the ⁠red.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026