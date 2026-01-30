US eases sanctions on Venezuelan oil industry

The Trump administration on Thursday ‌eased some sanctions on the Venezuelan oil ⁠industry as it seeks to expand production there after U.S. forces ousted the ​South American country's President Nicolas ‍Maduro on January 3.

The U.S. Treasury issued a general license authorizing transactions involving ⁠the ‌government ⁠of Venezuela and state oil company PDVSA ‍that are "ordinarily incident and necessary to ​the lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, ⁠supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation ⁠of Venezuelan-origin oil, including the refining of such oil, by ⁠an established U.S. entity."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)