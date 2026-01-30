Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:13 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the U.S. was decertifying Canada's Bombardier Global Express and all aircraft made in Canada until the U.S. neighbor certifies American firm Gulfstream.
"Further, Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bombardier â Global Express
- Aircraft
- American
- U.S.
- Gulfstream
- Trump
- America
- Canada
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream
UPDATE 9-Trump, Democrats say deal reached to avert shutdown; immigration talks to continue
Dozens of faith leaders arrested in Washington protest against Trump immigration policies
UPDATE 1-Trump says Putin agreed to not fire on Kyiv for a week during cold
Trump says 'very dangerous' for UK to get into business with China