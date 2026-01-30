Left Menu

Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:13 IST
Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream

President Donald Trump said ‌on Thursday the U.S. was decertifying Canada's Bombardier ⁠Global Express and all aircraft made in Canada until the U.S. ​neighbor certifies American firm Gulfstream.

"Further, ‍Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada ⁠through ‌this ⁠very same certification process," Trump said in ‍a post on Truth Social.

"If, ​for any reason, this situation ⁠is not immediately corrected, I am ⁠going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on ⁠any and all Aircraft sold into the ⁠United ‌States of America."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026