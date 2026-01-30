Trump says US decertifying Bombardier Global Express until Canada certifies Gulfstream

President Donald Trump said ‌on Thursday the U.S. was decertifying Canada's Bombardier ⁠Global Express and all aircraft made in Canada until the U.S. ​neighbor certifies American firm Gulfstream.

"Further, ‍Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada ⁠through ‌this ⁠very same certification process," Trump said in ‍a post on Truth Social.

"If, ​for any reason, this situation ⁠is not immediately corrected, I am ⁠going to charge Canada a 50% Tariff on ⁠any and all Aircraft sold into the ⁠United ‌States of America."

