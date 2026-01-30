Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump threatens tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with oil

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs on countries ⁠supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign against the Communist-run island. Cuba's president said this month Washington had ⁠no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Trump ⁠suggested the Communist-run ‌island should strike an agreement with the U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:21 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs on countries ⁠supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign against the Communist-run island. The move, authorized by an executive order under a ​national emergency declaration, did not specify any tariff rates or single ‍out any countries whose products could face U.S. tariffs.

Emboldened by the U.S. military's seizure of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a ⁠deadly ‌raid earlier this ⁠month, Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its ‍leadership. Trump said this week that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," adding ​that Venezuela, once the island's top oil supplier, has ⁠not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.

Cuba's president said this month Washington had ⁠no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Trump ⁠suggested the Communist-run ‌island should strike an agreement with the U.S.

