UPDATE 1-Bertelsmann's BMG weighing possible acquisition of Concord, Bloomberg News reports
(Adds details, background throughout) Jan 29 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann's BMG Rights Management is considering a cash-and-stock offer for music company Concord, in a deal that could be valued as high as $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
(Adds details, background throughout) Jan 29 (Reuters) -
German media group Bertelsmann's BMG Rights Management is considering a cash-and-stock offer for music company Concord, in a deal that could be valued as high as $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Bertelsmann, BMG and Concord did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Music company BMG, and Concord, which is majority owned by the State of Michigan Retirement System, are still in negotiations, the report said. Concord, an independent music company, supports more than 125,000 artists and songwriters including Daft Punk, Imagine Dragons, and Phil Collins, according to its website. The company, headquartered in Nashville, has a catalog of 1.3 million songs, compositions, sound recordings, films, plays, and musicals.
BMG represents some of the world's iconic songwriters, including Mick Jagger, John Legend, Pitbull, and Bruno Mars. Bob Valentine, Concord's chief executive officer, is expected to lead BMG if a deal is reached, Bloomberg added. Bertelsmann named family member Thomas Coesfeld as its new chief executive from January 1, 2027, the company said in November. Coesfeld is currently the boss of BMG, a role he has held since 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows
Danone recalls batches of Aptamil baby formula in Germany, letter shows
Merz says Germany exploring shared nuclear umbrella with European allies
German Court to Rule on $42 Million Seizure Linked to Lebanese Bank Scandal
Germany Advances Naval Strength with MEKO Frigates Acquisition