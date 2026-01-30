Left Menu

Coupang's CEO says will continue to cooperate with South Korean investigations

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST
The interim ⁠head of Coupang Inc's South ​Korean unit, ‍Harold Rogers, ⁠said ‌on ⁠Friday that the e-commerce ‍firm ​will continue to ⁠fully cooperate ⁠with government investigations ⁠into the ⁠company.

