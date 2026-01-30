Coupang's CEO says will continue to cooperate with South Korean investigations
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:34 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The interim head of Coupang Inc's South Korean unit, Harold Rogers, said on Friday that the e-commerce firm will continue to fully cooperate with government investigations into the company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coupang Inc's South