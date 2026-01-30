Jharkhand Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Left Menu

Bapus ideals of truth, non-violence, and service always inspire us to keep moving forward on the path of humanity, peace, and nation-building, he said in a post on X. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Mahatma Gandhis path of truth, non-violence and justice forms the very foundation of our democracy and social life.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:06 IST
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Gangwar said the country would continue to follow the ideals shown by Mahatma Gandhi. ''Bapu's ideals of truth, non-violence, and service always inspire us to keep moving forward on the path of humanity, peace, and nation-building,'' he said in a post on X. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Mahatma Gandhi's path of truth, non-violence and justice forms the very foundation of our democracy and social life. In a post on X, Soren wrote, ''Mahatma's life continues to inspire us to move forward with humanity, compassion, and moral courage.'' India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

