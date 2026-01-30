Dutch economy grew 0.5% in Q4 driven by exports and government spending
The Dutch economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by exports and government spending, Statistics Netherlands said on Friday.
The euro zone's fifth largest economy grew 1.9% over the whole of 2025, which was slightly ahead of the 1.7% predicted by the Dutch central bank last month.
