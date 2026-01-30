The ‌Dutch economy grew 0.5% in ⁠the fourth quarter of last year, driven ​by exports ‍and government spending, Statistics Netherlands said on ⁠Friday.

The ‌euro ⁠zone's fifth largest ‍economy grew 1.9% ​over the whole of 2025, ⁠which was slightly ⁠ahead of the 1.7% ⁠predicted by the Dutch central ⁠bank ‌last month.

