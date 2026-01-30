Nalco Q3 profit rises 2 pc to Rs 1,595 cr

Left Menu

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,566.32 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd Nalco said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the December quarter increased to Rs 4,730.95 crore, up from Rs 4,662.22 crore in the year-ago period.

State-owned Nalco on Friday reported a 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 1,595.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on higher revenues. The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,566.32 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the December quarter increased to Rs 4,730.95 crore, up from Rs 4,662.22 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 2,793.37 crore from Rs 2,639.41 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board approved payment of the second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for 2025-26. National Aluminium Company is a leading aluminium-producing company in India, offering a range of products and services. It is one of the country's largest bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power complexes. The company has its own Panchpatmali bauxite mines for the pit-head alumina refinery at Damanjodi in Koraput district, and an aluminium smelter, a captive power plant, and captive coal mines in Angul, Odisha. Driven by its corporate plan, the company has well-carved plans for expansion in its core business. Currently, the company is working on major projects, such as the 5th stream alumina refinery, which will increase refinery capacity from 2.1 million tonnes to 3.1 million tonnes. To support the alumina refinery and raw material security, the company is developing Pottangi bauxite mines, for which a mining lease deed has already been signed; the mine is expected to open shortly. Nalco has started coal mining at the Utkal D & E coal blocks, which has helped the company reduce its costs.

