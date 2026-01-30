Left Menu

Hester Biosciences net profit jumps over two-fold in Dec quarter

Hester Biosciences on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:24 IST
Hester Biosciences on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations of the company rose by 12 per cent to Rs 70 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The Poultry Healthcare Division delivered 32 per cent growth in the December quarter on improved placements and sustained demand for vaccines. However, the Animal Healthcare Division recorded a 38 per cent decline in the period period under review primarily due to delays in government-led immunisation programmes in the ruminant segment, particularly PPR and Goat Pox. The company also received marketing and manufacturing licences for the H9N2 Avian Influenza vaccine, marking an important regulatory milestone and further strengthening Hester's poultry vaccine portfolio, the statement said.

