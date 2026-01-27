Left Menu

Spectacular Avian Diversity: Jodhpur Jhal Wetland's Migratory Marvels

Jodhpur Jhal wetland in Mathura district has observed nearly 1,500 migratory and resident birds from 72 wetland-dependent species, including 11 endangered ones, during a recent survey. The site attracts birds traveling up to 9,000 kilometers from the Central Asian Flyway, highlighting its importance in avian migration routes.

Jodhpur Jhal wetland in Mathura has emerged as a vital site for avian biodiversity, with a recent survey documenting nearly 1,500 birds from 72 wetland-dependent species, including 11 endangered species.

According to Dr. K P Singh from the Biodiversity Research and Development Society, the wetland attracts a diverse range of migratory birds. These birds travel up to 9,000 km via the Central Asian Flyway, which spans 30 countries.

The extensive survey, taking over three hours and covering 80 hectares, identified both migratory and resident species. Crucial efforts by local authorities have expanded the habitat, bolstering bird numbers and reducing threats through diligent monitoring and protection measures.

