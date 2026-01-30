Mizoram CM inaugurates areca nut unit

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday inaugurated a new areca nut processing unit in Mizoram's Kolasib district near the Assam border, an official statement said. Set up by SSB Agro, the facility is designed to bolster the state's agricultural sector and provide a reliable market for areca nut farmers in the region. The event, held at Buhchangphai, was also attended by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister PC Vanlalruata, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, and adviser to the CM and MLA Lalmuanpuia Punte. Launching the unit, Lalduhoma said the state currently has around 30,000 hectares dedicated to areca nut cultivation. The CM underscored the impact of the government's crackdown on areca nut smuggling, which he credited with securing better market outcomes for local growers. He said the industry's infrastructure will continue to expand, with state-run processing units at Chemphai in Kolasib district and Zamuang in Mamit district expected to be operational next year. The CM praised SSB Agro's efficiency and welcomed its procurement agreement with the Mizoram Areca nut Marketing Cooperative Society, expressing confidence that the partnership will benefit the local farming community.

