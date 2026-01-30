Liquor of Rs 1.47 crore seized for illegal transportation; one held

The excise department has arrested one person in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized foreign liquor of nearly Rs 1.50 crore, which was found being transported illegally into the state from Goa, a senior official said. The incident took place on January 27, he said. ''Acting on reliable information, the excise team laid a trap close to a petrol pump near Sonale village on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway in Bhiwandi taluka,'' Divisional Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Konkan division) Pradeep Pawar said. During the operation, one truck was found carrying 1,400 boxes of foreign liquor manufactured in Goa. These boxes were concealed in the rear portion of the vehicle, he said. ''The liquor was being transported illegally into the state,'' he added. A case was then registered against the accused under sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and one accused was arrested in this connection, Pawar said. The entire stock of the liquor along with the vehicle and a mobile phone of the accused were seized during the operation, he said. ''The liquor stock alone is valued at approximately Rs 1.47 crore, while the cost of the vehicle is around Rs 25 lakh,'' the official added.

