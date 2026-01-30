Exide Industries Q3 profit up 23 pc at Rs 194.97 cr

Battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 194.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of a demand boost after GST rate cuts. The company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 158.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was at Rs 4,200.59 crore, as compared to Rs 4,016.72 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were Rs 3,922.81 crore in the reported quarter, compared with Rs 3,791.49 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said. ''Q3 FY26 revenues showed a strong recovery post slowdown in Q2. GST 2.0 resulted in overall growth in the automotive sector, which Exide capitalised on,'' Exide Industries MD & CEO Avik Roy said. The GST 2.0 reforms, which took effect towards the end of the second quarter, provided a major boost to the battery industry. The automotive industry's production volume growth across segments was in the mid- to high teens on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company said. Roy noted that macroeconomic conditions in India remain favourable, with low inflation, lower income tax rates, lower Repo rates, and positive consumer sentiment. ''However, metals such as silver, copper, sulphur and tin are at or near all-time high rates, contributing to increased cost pressures. Rupee depreciation is further creating challenges on the cost side,'' he said, adding that in this environment, the company's priority has been on managing profitable growth and focusing on preserving cash. Exide Industries said its overall domestic business growth (excluding telecom) during Q3 was 10 per cent. The export business continued to be significantly impacted in certain markets amid tariff-linked challenges. The auto Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business was the fastest-growing vertical during the quarter, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue, with 25 per cent YoY growth. Two and four-wheeler replacement business also achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue, continuing to grow in double digits on a YoY basis, it added. The company further said its industrial Infra business, excluding Telecom, also showed double-digit YoY growth as order inflow and order execution picked up. Inverters and solar businesses are back on a growth trajectory after a monsoon-led slowdown; the outlook is positive ahead of peak season, it added.

