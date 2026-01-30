Left Menu

Bengal assembly poll infra: Cal HC directs EC, state to file reports on PIL

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to file reports within a week on a PIL which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:44 IST
Bengal assembly poll infra: Cal HC directs EC, state to file reports on PIL
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission and the West Bengal government to file reports within a week on a PIL which claimed that a state-government undertaking company sought to withdraw from carrying out infrastructural work for the upcoming assembly polls. The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya prayed for the court's intervention into the matter, saying that the company's withdrawal will affect smooth conduct of the polls. A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held that the Election Commission is within its powers to ensure that infrastructure facilities are done for the polls. The assembly elections in West Bengal are due within a few months. Bhattacharya moved the court claiming that the state government undertaking company Macintosh Burn Limited has suddenly wanted to withdraw from completing the work, maintaining that this will hamper holding of the polls in a smooth manner. The division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, directed the parties to file their reports within a week, following which the petition will be taken up for hearing again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026