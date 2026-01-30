Dibrugarh Gets ₹1,715 Cr Infra Boost as Assam’s Second Capital Vision Takes Shape

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday joined Union Home Minister & Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in laying the foundation stones and inaugurating five major infrastructure projects worth ₹1,715 crore in Dibrugarh, marking a decisive step toward transforming the city into Assam’s second capital.

The projects include the construction of a new Assam Legislative Assembly building and MLA residential complex, a world-class multi-purpose sports complex, a wildlife health and research institute, and large-scale restoration of ponds and wetlands. Together, these initiatives aim to decentralise governance, strengthen administrative capacity and accelerate development in upper Assam, in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive and balanced growth.

“Historic day for Dibrugarh”: Sonowal

Calling the occasion historic, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said the projects reflect the transformative development agenda of the Modi government for Assam and the Northeast.

“Over the past decade, Assam has witnessed unprecedented transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People’s aspirations are now being translated into outcomes through good governance,” Sonowal said.

He added that the new Assembly complex, MLA residences, international-standard sports facilities, wildlife research infrastructure and wetland rejuvenation projects would provide fresh momentum to Dibrugarh’s growth while reinforcing Assam’s broader development trajectory.

New Assembly, sports and wetlands

To strengthen governance infrastructure, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Dibrugarh, a project estimated at ₹284 crore, which will play a pivotal role in operationalising the city as the state’s second capital.

The Home Minister also inaugurated the Assam Wetlands Restoration and Rejuvenation Project at Khanikar Parade Ground under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund. Implemented at a cost of ₹692 crore, the project focuses on restoring 125 wetlands across nine districts, addressing long-standing challenges such as floods, waterlogging, siltation and environmental degradation.

As part of the sports development push, Shah inaugurated the first phase of a multi-purpose sports complex at Khanikar, Dibrugarh, and laid the foundation stone for expanding the main stadium’s seating capacity from 5,000 to 35,000, enabling the city to host major national and international sporting events.

Peace, growth and double-engine governance

Sonowal said Assam has benefited from sustained peace and stability under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, creating the foundation for rapid infrastructure and economic growth.

“Lasting peace has enabled Assam to emerge as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country, with focused attention from the central government,” he said, while criticising past Congress governments for decades of neglect, corruption and missed opportunities.

He credited the NDA’s double-engine government for driving industrial development, job creation and equitable growth, and called on people across the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, hills and plains to remain united in advancing Assam’s development goals.

Culture, ecology and community

Sonowal highlighted that the twin events—the launch of the Wetlands Restoration Project in Dibrugarh and the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival in Dhemaji—symbolised the government’s integrated approach to development, disaster mitigation and cultural preservation.

He noted that Assam’s wetlands play a crucial role in flood moderation, biodiversity and livelihoods, and their restoration would benefit around 7.5 lakh people, irrigate 77,000 hectares of land, support multi-crop farming, boost animal husbandry and dairy, and create new opportunities for tourism and water sports.

The Mising Youth Festival, he said, reflected the government’s commitment to preserving indigenous traditions, empowering youth and strengthening community participation.

Dignitaries present

The programme was attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav, Assam Ministers Keshab Mahanta and Pijush Hazarika, Minister of State Shri Pabitra Margherita, senior state and central officials, and elected representatives. Shri Amit Shah also attended the closing ceremony of the Mising Youth Festival at Kareng Chapori, Dhemaji.

Reaffirming his commitment, Sonowal said the government remains focused on building a strong, self-reliant and culturally confident Assam, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat.