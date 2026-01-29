Strengthening Ties: Comoros Joins 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi

Comoros' Foreign Minister Mbae Mohamed landed in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting set for Saturday. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed that the visit marks a new chapter in the thriving relationship between India and Comoros.

The relationship between India and Comoros dates back to June 1976, with the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo overseeing affairs with Comoros. Both nations share aligned views on numerous global and regional issues, maintaining close ties. Comoros is a member of the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the International Solar Alliance, fostering a backdrop for continued cooperation.

The India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, co-chaired by India and the UAE, resumes after a ten-year gap with participation from Arab League Member States' Foreign Ministers and the Secretary General. The previous session in 2016 outlined five priority cooperation verticals: economy, energy, education, media, and culture. This New Delhi-hosted session aims to deepen these partnerships and set the stage for future collaboration.