Starmer says UK working with allies to block Iran's nuclear ambitions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on ‌Friday the UK was working with allies to prevent Tehran ⁠from developing nuclear weapons, when asked whether he would support possible U.S. strikes on ​Iran. "The goal, or the aim, here is ‍that Iran shouldn't be able to develop nuclear weapons and that is hugely important," Starmer told ⁠BBC ‌News. Asked ⁠whether his comments suggested he could support any U.S.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:31 IST
Asked ⁠whether his comments suggested he could support any U.S. ‍strikes, he said: "I am saying we support ​the goal and we are talking to ⁠allies about how we get to that goal." He ⁠also criticised Iran's treatment of protesters, saying the killing and repression of ⁠demonstrators was "grotesque" after an Iranian official confirmed at least ⁠5,000 ‌people had been killed in nationwide protests.

