Starmer says UK working with allies to block Iran's nuclear ambitions
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday the UK was working with allies to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, when asked whether he would support possible U.S. strikes on Iran. "The goal, or the aim, here is that Iran shouldn't be able to develop nuclear weapons and that is hugely important," Starmer told BBC News. Asked whether his comments suggested he could support any U.S.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Friday the UK was working with allies to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, when asked whether he would support possible U.S. strikes on Iran. "The goal, or the aim, here is that Iran shouldn't be able to develop nuclear weapons and that is hugely important," Starmer told BBC News.
Asked whether his comments suggested he could support any U.S. strikes, he said: "I am saying we support the goal and we are talking to allies about how we get to that goal." He also criticised Iran's treatment of protesters, saying the killing and repression of demonstrators was "grotesque" after an Iranian official confirmed at least 5,000 people had been killed in nationwide protests.
