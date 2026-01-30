Left Menu

Exxon Mobil reports strong quarterly profit on solid production at home and abroad

Exxon Mobils topped most expectations in the fourth quarter as the energy giant reported solid production in the Permian Basin and Guyana. Fourth-quarter net production was 5 million oil-equivalent barrels per day.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:57 IST
Exxon Mobil's topped most expectations in the fourth quarter as the energy giant reported solid production in the Permian Basin and Guyana. For the three months ended December 31, Exxon earned USD 6.5 billion, or USD 1.53 per share. It earned USD 7.61 billion, or USD 1.72 per share, a year earlier. Excluding one time charges and benefits earnings were USD 1.71 per share, topping the USD 1.68 per share that Wall Street was calling for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Revenue totaled USD 82.31 billion, which was below the USD 83.18 billion that analysts expected. Fourth-quarter net production was 5 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. That's up slightly from 4.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the third quarter. The quarterly performance included 1.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the Permian and Guyana approaching 875,000 gross barrels per day. Exxon's stock dropped more than 2 per cent before the market opened Friday. Earlier this month President Donald Trump said that he is ''inclined'' to keep Exxon Mobil out of Venezuela after its top executive was sceptical about oil investment efforts in the country after the toppling of former President Nicolás Maduro. Getting US oil companies to invest in Venezuela and help rebuild the country's infrastructure is a top priority of the Trump administration after Maduro's capture.

