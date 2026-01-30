Schumer says Republicans 'must not move' Warsh nomination forward if DOJ actions against Powell are not dropped

Senate Democratic ‌leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans must ⁠not move U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead ​the Federal Reserve, ‍Kevin Warsh, if Department of Justice actions against Jerome ⁠Powell ‌are ⁠not dropped.

"If Donald Trump won't ‍drop his vendetta against ​the Fed, weaponizing the Justice ⁠Department to go after ⁠Powell and Cook, Republicans must not move ⁠Mr. Warsh's nomination forward," Schumer ⁠said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)