Schumer says Republicans 'must not move' Warsh nomination forward if DOJ actions against Powell are not dropped
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:13 IST
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans must not move U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Federal Reserve, Kevin Warsh, if Department of Justice actions against Jerome Powell are not dropped.
"If Donald Trump won't drop his vendetta against the Fed, weaponizing the Justice Department to go after Powell and Cook, Republicans must not move Mr. Warsh's nomination forward," Schumer said.
