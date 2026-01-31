Left Menu

Arunachal CM reviews hydropower projects

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reviewed the progress of key hydropower projects in Dibang Valley district, underscoring the states push to balance timely execution with local welfare, infrastructure development and national energy security.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-01-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 10:49 IST
Arunachal CM reviews hydropower projects
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reviewed the progress of key hydropower projects in Dibang Valley district, underscoring the state's push to balance timely execution with local welfare, infrastructure development and national energy security. The projects he reviewed included the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) and the 680 MW Attunli HEP, which are under implementation, along with those under survey, such as Emini (500 MW), Amulin (420 MW) and Mihumdon (400 MW). ''With a total planned capacity of 5,097 MW, discussions focused on timelines, statutory clearances, and ensuring that development supports local communities while strengthening India's energy security,'' Khandu said in a statement after a meeting with power developers. Slated to be India's largest hydroelectric project, the Etalin HEP on the Dri River is expected to commence soon. ''Being developed by SJVN Ltd, the project is envisaged as a transformative initiative to accelerate infrastructure growth, generate employment, boost local livelihoods and significantly augment the country's clean energy capacity,'' the chief minister said. Khandu also visited the Etalin project site along the Roing-Anini Highway and received a detailed briefing from SJVN officials. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, on Saturday said the Etalin HEP features a 101.5-metre-high dam with a top length of 213.7 metres. He added that the project's Techno-Economic Clearance was revalidated on January 30 last year, with an approved cost of Rs 30,037.36 crore. According to officials, the project has secured Environmental Clearance and Stage-I Forest Clearance, with over 69 per cent of land compensation already disbursed, reflecting the state government's emphasis on transparency and fairness. The Attunli HEP, envisaged as a run-of-the-river scheme, is expected to further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's renewable energy capacity. The project comprises four generating units of 170 MW each, with an estimated annual generation of 2,728.50 million units, and incorporates an underground powerhouse and advanced tunnel systems to ensure efficiency while maintaining environmental balance, officials added. ''These projects underline our commitment to sustainable development, energy security and inclusive growth, while safeguarding the interests of local communities and the environment,'' Mein added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026