New Delhi [India], January 31: On January 29, OpenAI announced plans to build a biometric social network specifically designed to eliminate bot problems plaguing platforms like X. This news is absolutely massive for AI cryptocurrency projects because, when the world's leading AI company starts developing identity verification systems on blockchain rails, it sends a clear signal about where the smart money is headed. The next crypto to explode in 2026 won't be another meme coin or empty whitepaper. It's AI projects delivering functional security products that traders actually use to protect capital and spot opportunities. DeepSnitch AI is positioned perfectly because it already delivers the security layer OpenAI is planning. Four operational AI agents protect traders right now, while the presale sits at $0.03755, with bonus codes offering up to 300% token multipliers. Why OpenAI's move makes AI tokens the cryptos about to pump OpenAI choosing to tackle social media authentication with biometric verification proves blockchain-based identity solutions have won the infrastructure race. Traditional centralized systems cannot solve bot problems, fake accounts, or spam at scale. The cryptos about to pump are AI projects already solving these exact problems with live technology. OpenAI's announcement essentially rubber-stamps the entire AI crypto sector and tells institutional money where to allocate capital for the next cycle. Crypto rewards traders who understand positioning windows. Entering before major news breaks carries execution risk, but entering after retail arrives means you're exit liquidity for early buyers. The real alpha comes from getting positioned right after major validation from companies like OpenAI, but before retail investors flood in chasing headlines. That window is where 10x to 100x returns get made during bull runs. Top 3 AI cryptos about to pump 1. DeepSnitch AI (DSNT): The next crypto to explode with operational tools DeepSnitch AI tops every smart trader's watchlist as the next crypto to explode, combining proven AI products with the most aggressive bonus structure in the current presale market. DeepSnitch deployed four AI tools already live. AuditSnitch catches contract vulnerabilities before you enter positions. SnitchScan monitors whale movements across all major chains so you can copy institutional flows. SnitchFeed aggregates alpha the second it drops. SnitchGPT processes blockchain data faster than manual chart reading. The presale raised over $1.3 million because traders recognize these tools work today. You're not buying promises about future development. You're getting production-ready AI agents that generate value immediately. But the bonus structure is where DeepSnitch becomes the obvious next crypto to explode. Code DSNTVIP300 gives you 300% bonus on buys of $30,000 or more, instantly turning $30,000 into $120,000 worth of DSNT tokens. At the current presale price of $0.03755, a $30,000 investment gets you roughly 798,900 DSNT tokens. Apply the 150% bonus code DSNTVIP150, and you're suddenly holding approximately 1,997,250 tokens for the same money. When DSNT hits $10 during the bull run, that $30,000 becomes $20 million because of the bonus multiplier combined with post-launch price appreciation. Both SolidProof and Coinsult conducted comprehensive audits on DeepSnitch and found no critical vulnerabilities in the code. You're not gambling on some sketchy presale that could rug tomorrow. You're stacking audited security, live AI agents generating utility today, and 300% bonus codes that quadruple your bag before exchange listings pump the price. https://youtu.be/zERhUX4KPOU 2. Worldcoin (WLD): Biometric verification pioneer among trending market movers Worldcoin trades around $0.45 as of January 30 with a market cap near $1.2 billion. OpenAI's announcement about building a biometric social network directly validates Worldcoin's entire thesis. The project already deployed over 7,000 Orbs globally and verified millions of unique humans, proving the technology works at scale. Analysts project WLD could reach $2.50 to $3.50 by mid-2026 if OpenAI's network drives mainstream adoption of biometric verification systems. The trending market movers in AI crypto are projects like WLD that solved identity problems before big tech companies confirmed the approach. 3. Solana (SOL): High-performance blockchain for AI applications Solana currently trades around $115 on January 30 after establishing strong support above $126 in early January. The network recently hit 27.1 million active addresses and processed over 515 million transactions, demonstrating the throughput required for AI applications at scale. SOL could be the next crypto to explode, given that AI agents need fast, low-cost transactions to operate efficiently. When OpenAI's biometric network and similar applications launch, they will require infrastructure that handles massive throughput without congestion. Price forecasts suggest SOL could reach $140 to $165 by end of January 2026, with potential to hit $220 to $300 by year-end if ecosystem growth accelerates. However, Solana carries a large market cap with no presale access or bonus multipliers. You buy spot and wait for price appreciation without leverage on your entry position. Conclusion: Grab the next crypto to explode before retail arrives OpenAI's validation of biometric social networks confirms that AI crypto infrastructure has won the development race. The cryptos about to pump are projects delivering operational tools today rather than roadmap promises. DeepSnitch AI combines four live AI agents with 300% bonus multipliers that quadruple positions before exchange listings. At $0.03755 presale price with bonus codes available, you're front-running the move that happens when OpenAI's network launches and proves the model. Lock in your DSNT tokens at the official DeepSnitch AI website with bonus codes before presale ends. Track real-time updates on Telegram and X as the exchange launch gets closer. Frequently asked questions Why is DeepSnitch AI the next crypto to explode after OpenAI's announcement? OpenAI's biometric network validates AI crypto infrastructure, positioning projects like DSNT with working tools for massive gains. DeepSnitch AI is the next crypto to explode because it delivers four operational AI security agents today while offering 300% bonus multipliers that quadruple presale positions. How do trending market movers like WLD benefit from OpenAI's biometric network? Trending market movers like WLD pioneered biometric identity verification in crypto before OpenAI's announcement. The validation from a major tech company confirms the approach works, driving institutional capital into proven biometric verification projects with existing user bases and deployed infrastructure. What makes DSNT different from other cryptos about to pump? Cryptos about to pump typically offer either working products or presale bonuses, but DSNT combines both advantages. Four live AI agents operate today while 300% bonus codes quadruple token allocations, giving early buyers operational utility plus leverage on entry positions that established coins cannot match. Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)