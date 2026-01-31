Moldova's power system in emergency shutdown, ministry says
31-01-2026
Problems in Ukraine's power grid led to the emergency shutdown of Moldova's energy system on Saturday, Moldova's energy ministry said.
According to the ministry's statement on the Telegram app, the voltage has dropped on a power line. The ministry added that power has already been restored in some settlements.
