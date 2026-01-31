Moldova's power system in emergency shutdown, ministry says

Problems ‌in Ukraine's power grid led ⁠to the emergency shutdown of Moldova's energy ​system on Saturday, ‍Moldova's energy ministry said.

According to the ⁠ministry's ‌statement ⁠on the Telegram ‍app, the voltage has ​dropped on a power ⁠line. The ministry ⁠added that power has already ⁠been restored in some ⁠settlements.

