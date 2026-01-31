(Adds details from Moldovan, Ukrainian officials throughout) CHISINAU, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

Moldova's energy system was hit ‌by an emergency outage on Saturday due to problems in neighbouring Ukraine's grid, officials said, ⁠with the capital Chisinau and other parts of the country experiencing power cuts. According to a Moldovan energy ministry statement ​on the Telegram app, disruptions in Ukraine's grid led to ‍a voltage drop on one of the power lines into Moldova.

Most districts in Moldova's Chisinau were without electricity supplies, the city mayor Ion ⁠Ceban ‌said on ⁠Telegram, with officials adding that even traffic lights were not working. Ukrainian energy ‍officials have yet to comment on the situation. Emergency power cuts ​have also been introduced in some parts of Ukraine, ⁠power company DTEK said, and the metro in Kyiv has stopped operating.

The ⁠grid emergency has also led to a temporary halt to Kyiv's water supply, officials said. Ukraine's power grid has ⁠been one of the main targets of months of Russian strikes, ⁠and there ‌have been significant restrictions to power supplies for consumers there for weeks.

