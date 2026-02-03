Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Positive Trade Developments

Global stocks rebounded after a trade deal between the US and India and the recovery of gold prices. The MSCI All-World index and European STOXX 600 both rose, driven by improved investor sentiment and reduced market volatility. Commodities like silver also saw price hikes amidst currency market fluctuations.

After a three-day decline, global stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a trade agreement between the United States and India and a significant recovery in gold prices following a recent slump.

The MSCI All-World index rose by 0.6%, and Europe's STOXX 600 reached record highs, reflecting strong performances in Asian markets such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI.

Commodity prices, including silver, saw robust recoveries, while the Australian dollar performed well following a central bank interest rate hike, stimulating market optimism and reducing volatility.

