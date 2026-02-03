Global Markets Rally Amid Positive Trade Developments

After a three-day decline, global stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a trade agreement between the United States and India and a significant recovery in gold prices following a recent slump.

The MSCI All-World index rose by 0.6%, and Europe's STOXX 600 reached record highs, reflecting strong performances in Asian markets such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI.

Commodity prices, including silver, saw robust recoveries, while the Australian dollar performed well following a central bank interest rate hike, stimulating market optimism and reducing volatility.