Left Menu

India and Bhutan Boost Ties in Power Sector

India and Bhutan seek to enhance their collaboration in the power sector. Key discussions included optimizing the Punatsangchhu-II project's output, advancing the commissioning of Punatsangchhu-I, and planning for the Sankosh Hydropower Project and future transmission infrastructure. Streamlining power scheduling approvals was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:52 IST
India and Bhutan Boost Ties in Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bhutan are set to forge stronger ties in the power sector, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The announcement followed a meeting between officials from Bhutan and India's Union Power Minister Manohar Lal in the national capital.

Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, and Minister Lal focused on optimizing the commercial output of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, which has a capacity of 1020 MW. They also prioritized the early commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-I project, with a capacity of 1200 MW.

The meeting addressed the Sankosh Hydropower Project's future direction and discussed transmission infrastructure planning up until 2040. Additionally, efforts to streamline the approval process for power scheduling during Bhutan's lean months were underscored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026