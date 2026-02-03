India and Bhutan Boost Ties in Power Sector

India and Bhutan are set to forge stronger ties in the power sector, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The announcement followed a meeting between officials from Bhutan and India's Union Power Minister Manohar Lal in the national capital.

Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, and Minister Lal focused on optimizing the commercial output of the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, which has a capacity of 1020 MW. They also prioritized the early commissioning of the Punatsangchhu-I project, with a capacity of 1200 MW.

The meeting addressed the Sankosh Hydropower Project's future direction and discussed transmission infrastructure planning up until 2040. Additionally, efforts to streamline the approval process for power scheduling during Bhutan's lean months were underscored.

