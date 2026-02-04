Texas Instruments' Strategic Acquisition of Silicon Labs

Texas Instruments has announced its intention to acquire Silicon Labs in a strategic move valued at approximately $7.5 billion, equivalent to $231 per share. This acquisition is expected to enhance earnings per share in the first year, excluding deal-related expenses, showcasing TI's commitment to growth.

The transaction will be funded using a combination of cash reserves and arranged debt financing, demonstrating a strategic financial approach. This acquisition highlights TI's pursuit of expanding its technology capabilities and product offerings.

Further details about the acquisition and its impact on Texas Instruments will be provided as more information becomes available, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed about this significant development in the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)