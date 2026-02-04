Texas Instruments' Strategic Acquisition of Silicon Labs
Texas Instruments is set to acquire Silicon Labs for approximately $7.5 billion, equating to $231 per share. The deal is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share in the first year, excluding related costs. The transaction will be funded through existing cash and debt financing.
Further details about the acquisition and its impact on Texas Instruments will be provided as more information becomes available, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed about this significant development in the tech industry.
