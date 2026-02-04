Left Menu

Revolutionizing Engineering Education in India: ALTA School of Technology's AI-First Approach

Sunstone announced the ALTA School of Technology, an AI-first Computer Science program in India, designed to align education with industry needs. The school builds on the success of Sunstone Select, offering practical skills and industrial connections to prepare students for AI-driven roles, featuring experiential learning and extensive industry partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:24 IST
In a groundbreaking development for Indian education, Sunstone has introduced the ALTA School of Technology, aiming to revolutionize engineering programs with an AI-centered curriculum. The new initiative strives to align educational outcomes closely with industry demands.

Building on the success of Sunstone Select, which launched in 2023 and enrolled over 600 students, ALTA emphasizes experiential learning and industry mentorship, while integrating career readiness into its curriculum.

Students at ALTA benefit from hands-on experience with AI tools and gain industry exposure through mock interviews and real projects, ensuring they graduate with a high degree of employability and practical knowledge.

