Revolutionizing Engineering Education in India: ALTA School of Technology's AI-First Approach

In a groundbreaking development for Indian education, Sunstone has introduced the ALTA School of Technology, aiming to revolutionize engineering programs with an AI-centered curriculum. The new initiative strives to align educational outcomes closely with industry demands.

Building on the success of Sunstone Select, which launched in 2023 and enrolled over 600 students, ALTA emphasizes experiential learning and industry mentorship, while integrating career readiness into its curriculum.

Students at ALTA benefit from hands-on experience with AI tools and gain industry exposure through mock interviews and real projects, ensuring they graduate with a high degree of employability and practical knowledge.

