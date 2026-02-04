Russia's foreign ministry affirmed on Wednesday that there is no evidence suggesting India has altered its stance regarding oil imports from Russia, even after signing a trade deal with the United States.

During a weekly briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the oil trade remains advantageous for both nations and plays a significant role in ensuring stability within the international energy market.

Zakharova's comments highlight ongoing collaboration between Russia and India in the energy sector, amidst shifting global economic alliances.