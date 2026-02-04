Russia Reassures: No Change in India's Stance on Oil Imports
Russia's foreign ministry stated that it sees no indication of India changing its policy on Russian oil imports, despite a recent trade agreement with the United States. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the benefits of oil trade for both countries and its importance in global energy market stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's foreign ministry affirmed on Wednesday that there is no evidence suggesting India has altered its stance regarding oil imports from Russia, even after signing a trade deal with the United States.
During a weekly briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the oil trade remains advantageous for both nations and plays a significant role in ensuring stability within the international energy market.
Zakharova's comments highlight ongoing collaboration between Russia and India in the energy sector, amidst shifting global economic alliances.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- India
- oil
- trade
- energy
- market
- imports
- United States
- foreign ministry
- stability
ALSO READ
Market Volatility: Shifts and Surges Amid AI Concerns
India Reduces Russian Oil Imports Amid Trade Talks with U.S.
Market Rollercoaster: AI Concerns and Corporate Earnings Jolt Wall Street
Global Markets Rally Amid Software Stock Selloff and Precious Metal Surge
Russia's Fiscal Future: Rising Deficit and Energy Strain