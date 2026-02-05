Market Turbulence: Global Equities, Tech Stocks, and Oil Prices in Focus

Global equity markets retreated as technology stocks weighed down Wall Street, while the dollar rose against the yen and silver outshone gold. Oil prices surged for a second day, spurred by U.S.-Iran disagreements on nuclear talks slated for Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields presented a mixed picture on Wednesday as investors digested economic reports. The employment report highlighted slower growth, while services sector data showed stable inflation. Traders remained cautious, not anticipating a Federal Reserve rate cut before June.

Value stocks outperformed growth counterparts amid AI disruption concerns. The S&P 500 value index rose 0.9% as U.S. markets adjusted to shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, European stocks reached record highs, though weakened by software sector challenges. In commodities, gold prices steadied while silver capitalized on geopolitical attention.

