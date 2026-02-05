Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Global Equities, Tech Stocks, and Oil Prices in Focus

MSCI's global equities gauge saw declines, led by technology stocks on Wall Street. Oil prices soared amid U.S.-Iran tensions, while economic data pointed to mixed signals. Value stocks outperformed growth stocks with AI disruption concerns. Silver gained traction over gold, driven by geopolitical developments and policy expectations.

Global equity markets retreated as technology stocks weighed down Wall Street, while the dollar rose against the yen and silver outshone gold. Oil prices surged for a second day, spurred by U.S.-Iran disagreements on nuclear talks slated for Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields presented a mixed picture on Wednesday as investors digested economic reports. The employment report highlighted slower growth, while services sector data showed stable inflation. Traders remained cautious, not anticipating a Federal Reserve rate cut before June.

Value stocks outperformed growth counterparts amid AI disruption concerns. The S&P 500 value index rose 0.9% as U.S. markets adjusted to shifting dynamics. Meanwhile, European stocks reached record highs, though weakened by software sector challenges. In commodities, gold prices steadied while silver capitalized on geopolitical attention.

