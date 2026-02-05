Left Menu

Delhi Police Special Cell Swoops Down on Pro-Khalistan Plotters

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Delhi. The plan was concocted in Canada by Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who promised Rs 2 lakh for the act. The mastermind liaised from Canada before Republic Day.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully apprehended two individuals, Baljinder, an ambulance driver, and his accomplice Rohit alias Kirat. They were allegedly involved in writing pro-Khalistan slogans at two locations across Delhi. The plan is believed to have been orchestrated in Canada, spearheaded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice.

According to police reports, Pannun promised the accused Rs 2 lakh to execute the deed. This scheme was directed by a mastermind who was in close communication with Pannun. Notably, this individual had traveled to Canada just before January 26, when the slogans were discovered.

The Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Pannun on January 23 for instigating unrest ahead of Republic Day, under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Despite Pannun's claims on social media about pro-Khalistan posters in Rohini and Dabri, police found no such evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

